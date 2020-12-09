Vietnam veteran receives high school diploma after 52 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s an honor decades in the making.
Cheered on by state and school leaders, a Vietnam veteran officially graduated on Tuesday, Dec. 8th.
Clyde “Rocky” Brown is one of the first from Tucson to receive his high school diploma through a revamped Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services (AZDVS) program.
“I didn’t want to be left behind during wartime and wanted to help fight over there,” he said, “to serve the people.”
So, Rocky dropped everything in 1967 and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. The 17-year-old from Buena Park, CA. never graduated, but life became his teacher. During his 10 years of service, much of it spent in Vietnam, Rocky survived a lot.
“We got rocketed quite often and had bombs dropped on us,” he said “We got shot at. I ducked a lot!”
Rocky’s years of being an Aircraft Mechanic really helped shape who he is.
“I helped the men that were actually out in the field - we helped put them in body bags and ship them home to their folks,” he said. “[It] made me realize I’m pretty fortunate.”
Rocky has a home full of Marine Corps memorabilia; medals, challenge coins, blankets and wall art. However, something was always missing … until Tuesday night. That’s when AZDVS workers made a special trip to Tucson to present Rocky with a high school diploma while Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) board members congratulated him virtually.
“I thought it would be great to bring this program back and acknowledge those who haven’t received their diploma,” said AZDVS Director, Col. Wanda Wright. “[They don’t have to take any courses], we just acknowledge their service for them to be eligible for it. That’s enough. Mr. Brown, in this case, served 10 years.”
Rocky says his high school diploma will be displayed front and center.
“I’m really grateful,” he said. “My wife is just ecstatic and glad that I was able to get this recognition.”
