Winter pile burning scheduled near Hardy Hill on Williams Ranger District

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fire crews on the Williams Ranger District on the Kaibab National Forest will be igniting about 320 acres of machine piles beginning Thursday morning of this week along the south side of forest road 141 just east of Highway 64 and the Red Lakes area near Hardy Hill.
Snowy weather conditions are forecasted to arrive in the local area Wednesday night providing ideal conditions to eliminate these large piles in the area. Operations are expected to last a single day and be completed on this unit of piles by late Thursday afternoon.
Piles typically burn rapidly and produce far less smoke for shorter durations than larger broadcast burns over the landscape. Smoke may be visible from Pitman Valley, Red Lakes and Parks and from the I-40 and highway 64 corridors during the day, however, is not expected to linger after piles have consumed.
All prescribed burns are subject to approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. Members of the public may view approved prescribed fires at smoke.azdeq.gov/
To learn more about smoke and public health, visit http://bit.ly/SmokeHealthAwareness
Notifications of upcoming prescribed fire projects are provided regularly by news releases throughout the year and through the following sources:
- Kaibab National Forest Website: www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab
- Twitter: www.twitter.com/KaibabNF Facebook: www.facebook.com/KaibabNF
- Fire Information Recorded Hotline: (928) 635-8311
