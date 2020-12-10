Action Day: Rain expected to last until evening on Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rain that arrived overnight will continue on and off throughout Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10, before tapering off by sunset. Daytime highs will be 20 degrees cooler compared to Wednesday.
THURSDAY: 70% rain chance with highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain tapers off by sunset. Overnight lows will fall into the upper-30s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 70 degrees.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 70 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
