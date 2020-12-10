AFSC calls for Gov. Ducey and ADOC to enact new safety measure amid COVID-19 outbreak in prisons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A coronavirus outbreak in the Yuma state prison complex is prompting the American Friends Service Committee-Arizona to call for additional safety measures to help protect incarcerated people.
On Dec. 8, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry revealed of 1,066 inmates at the Yuma state prison complex’s La Paz Unit, 655 tested positive for COVID-19. According to a news release, that is the largest outbreak since the coronavirus pandemic began.
However, Yuma state prison is not the only facility experiencing a rise in cases, Douglas and Tucson are also experiencing an uptick in positive tests.
Now, the AFSC-AZ is calling the Dept. of Corrections Director David Shinn and Governor Doug Ducey to implement the following measures:
- Ensure all people who are incarcerated are provided with sufficient masks, soap, and protective equipment
- Halt the admissions of new people into ADCRR until the virus has been contained
- Stop revocations of people who have technical violated terms of their community supervision
They are also calling for the medically vulnerable, pregnant or post-partum women, and people who have less than six months of their sentence remaining to be allowed home confinement.
