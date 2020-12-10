Answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended the approval of Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in people over 16 years old. The Dec. 10 decision is the last step before the FDA gives the final approval to distribute the vaccine to Americans.
However, as we get closer to complete approval, millions of people have questions about the vaccine. Several agencies are working to answer your questions about the doses expected to be administered to some before 2021.
Here are some Q&A provided by Wallgreens:
Who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination?
- COVID-19 vaccinations will initially be available to healthcare workers, residents of long-term care facilities, first responders and select populations based on varied state guidelines.
Does Walgreens feel confident in the safety of COVID-19 vaccines?
- It’s important to note that there are no approved COVID-19 vaccines available at this time. Vaccines have played an important role in protecting the health and safety of communities and nations throughout history. As a critical resource for care in our communities, Walgreens will remain focused on providing safe and convenient access to COVID-19 vaccines, once they become available.
How well will a COVID-19 vaccine work?
- We don’t know yet -- But we do know that once a vaccine is proven to be safe, it could be approved by the FDA as long as it prevents disease or decreases severity in at least 50% of those who receive it.
What is the difference between immunization and vaccination?
- Immunization is what happens to your body after receiving a vaccine. You become immune, or resistant, which means you are protected from getting a disease. Vaccines train your body to become immune to a disease. Vaccination is the process of injecting a small amount of the virus into your body.
Here are some Q&A provided by CVS:
Will patients be charged for the vaccine?
- No. No patient will be charged for the vaccine or its administration. The federal government will provide the vaccine itself, and the health care providers who administer the vaccine will be reimbursed by the patient’s insurance or, in the case of uninsured patients, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) program for uninsured patients, for the administration of the vaccine.
Is getting the COVID-19 vaccine similar to getting a flu vaccine?
- Yes, the process will be very similar to receiving a flu vaccine, including scheduling an appointment online at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. CVS Health has ample experience in safely administering vaccines, including millions of flu shots every year.
What are some of the clinical considerations or uncertainties concerning a potential vaccine?
- Given each vaccine will have different clinical profiles, there are a number of important criteria to evaluate as part of overall planning efforts. Understanding these criteria will help the clinical community plan for safe and effective administration of the vaccine. Most COVID-19 vaccines under development are likely to require a second booster shot a month or so after the initial dose.
