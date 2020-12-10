Arizona State Representative Andrés Cano shares experience battling COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Twenty-eight-year-old State Representative Andrés Cano, who serves the Tucson area, has been in isolation for two weeks since testing positive for COVID-19.
He hopes by sharing his story with other Arizonans and his fellow colleagues at the State Capitol, people will take the virus seriously.
“I was quite frankly shocked when I received the news the following day that my test had come back positive,” said Cano.
Cano is among the more than 47,000 people who’ve tested positive for the virus in Pima County. He received his results days before Thanksgiving. He considers himself one of the lucky ones, as he did not feel any of the symptoms.
“I’m reminded of the thousands of Arizonans who do not have the opportunity to say that because they’re dead,” said Cano.
As someone who experienced the virus, he wants to continue being an advocate for the people he serves once the legislature is back in session in January. “Helping people with their unemployment claims, navigating them with assistance on their mortgage, and rent,” he mentions.
Cano believes the virus should not be up for debate and that Governor of Arizona Doug Ducey needs to take action.
“We’re not paying attention to the scientists. There’s been a pattern of not paying attention to medical professionals on data that indicated we have a problem,” said Cano.
As for right now, the legislature had to pause operations this week after several members had close contact with President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who tested positive on Sunday. Cano is calling on his fellow representatives to be more cautious.
“That’s another week of delay for us to get working on introducing legislation,” said Cano.
Cano’s ultimate message to people is that everyone should continue taking preventative measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.
The Arizona State Legislature is scheduled to convene on January 11th in 2021.
