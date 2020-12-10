AZDHS: no plans to close businesses as several counties hit substantial spread. Businesses prepping for worst

In a statement, an AZDHS spokesperson says, “Most businesses have done an excellent job of following the mitigation requirements, and there are no plans at this time to shut down businesses covered by the executive order. We continue to urge Arizonans to focus on taking precautions at small private gatherings. Too often, people who follow mitigation requirements at businesses and elsewhere are letting down their guard when they are around people they know and trust, such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance. AZDHS is on high alert and in frequent communication with local health departments. Mitigation steps remain in place for businesses covered by executive order requirements, including the caps on occupancy, face masks required for customers and staff, and steps to keep patrons from congregating.”