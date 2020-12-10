Coronado National Forest list of seasonal openings and closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Seasonal openings and closures of some recreation areas on Coronado National Forest are being implemented.
Seasonal changes include the following:
Douglas Ranger District (520) 364-3468
- Rustler Park Campground closes with the first snowfall and reopens April 1, 2021.
- Idlewilde Campground is closed October 1, 2020 and reopens April 1, 2021.
- Cochise Stronghold Campground is open and closes June 1 through September 1, 2021.
Nogales Ranger District (520) 281-2296
- All recreation areas remain open through the winter. Weather conditions may warrant temporary closures. Check in with the District Office during inclement weather.
Sierra Vista Ranger District (520) 378-0311
Carr Canyon Road is closed seasonally due to hazardous road conditions, and by default the three developed rec areas (Reef Townsite Campground, Reef Group Site, Ramsey Vista Campground) which occur along Carr Canyon Road once the upper elevations receive snow and ice conditions develop.
- Ramsey Vista Campground – please call for information.
- Reef Townsite Campground – please call for information.
- Reef Townsite Group Site – please call for information.
Safford Ranger District (928) 428-4150
- The upper portion of State Highway 366, also known as Swift Trail, will be closed to motor vehicles for the winter Nov.15, 2020 through April 15, 2021. Winter weather and snow may extend the closure, which will be approximately one-half mile beyond Shannon Campground at the end of the pavement. Hikers, cross-country skiers and other non-motorized users may continue beyond the locked gate to engage in recreational activities.
- Snow Flat and Shannon campgrounds will be closed to motorized vehicles when snow prevents safe vehicular access.
- Lower portions of Swift Trail may be temporarily closed during snow plowing operations.
Santa Catalina Ranger District (520) 749-8700
- Molino Basin and Gordon Hirabayashi campgrounds open October 30, 2020 and close May 3, 2021.
- General Hitchcock Campground will remain open, weather permitting, through December 15, 2020.
Gates will be locked for the winter to Bear Wallow Road, Bigelow Road, Incinerator Ridge Road, Marshall Gulch Picnic Area, Oracle Control Road, Organization Ridge Road and the Road to Mt. Lemmon Recreation Site/Summit Trailheads. Roads are expected to reopen March 1, 2021 if conditions are favorable.
RRM sites
- Whitetail Group Use Campground remains closed
- Showers Point Group Use Campground remains closed
- Rose Canyon Campground remains closed
- Spencer Canyon Campground remains closed
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.