COVID-19 cancels 2021 Arizona Renaissance Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The coronavirus pandemic is to blame for a canceled 2021 Arizona Renaissance Festival.
According to a Facebook post, they had government approval to open in February under strict measures to keep everyone safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with cases continuing to rise, festival organizers didn’t feel safe opening.
“We are saddened this decision may result in further hardship for our valued renaissance community of artists and disappoint our patrons,” organizers said in a statement.
The 30-acre fictional village started in 1989 and usually runs in the spring in Gold Canyon. There are usually 14 stages of medieval performances plus an arts and crafts fair featuring more than 200 artisans. Unfortunately, Arizona residents will have to wait until 2022 to travel back in time to the Middle Ages.
