COVID-19 cases rising in Arizona nursing homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Arizona nursing homes has risen in recent months, according to AARP.
“We were actually in a good spot after being one of the worst in the country,” said Dana Marie Kennedy, the State Director of AARP Arizona. “Now we are on this track to go right back where we were and not seeing a whole lot of mitigation measures.”
Many facilities have stopped loved ones from visiting once again.
“It’s sad to see them be isolated. For some of them, I’m the only person they see because they can’t have family, they can’t have friends,” said Karen McWilliams, a caregiver in Arizona.
This situation is extremely difficult for Julie Adams who can’t see her father.
“I can’t imagine how alone he is and how alone he must feel especially during the holidays,” Adams said.
With Christmas quickly approaching, COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The AARP COVID-19 dashboard shows the number of positive cases among nursing home residents in Arizona falls short of the nation’s average of 5.7 per 100 residents, however, cases are growing. Positive cases in Arizona facilities nearly doubled from two cases per 100 residents in October to 3.7 per 100 in November, according to AARP.
Cases among care facility employees have more than doubled, from 1.5 cases per 100 staff in October to 3.8 positive cases in November, an alarming trend for a workforce that already faced staffing shortages. Recent data shows staffing shortages are impacting more than one-quarter of Arizona care facilities.
“We could be in a real emergency situation where you might have to call in the National Guard to care for the elderly in our long-term care settings,” Kennedy said.
For now, loved ones are just waiting until they can reunite with their families again.
“I don’t know when it’s going to change but I hope it’s very, very soon. It’s heartbreaking,” Adams said.
