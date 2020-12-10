Fact Finders: How coronavirus vaccines will roll out in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the FDA Emergency Use Authorization meeting for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 10th and then Moderna’s on Dec. 17th, what can Arizona expect when they’re approved?
Here’s a breakdown of the immediate next steps for our state, including how many doses we’ll get each week and who will get them.
The plan is constantly updating, but here’s the latest from the Governor’s Office and Arizona Department of Health Services.
They say once the Emergency Use Authorization is approved and the recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices are finalized, the vaccine could be shipped within one day.
We are expecting the first doses from Pfizer and then later Moderna. In total, for the month of December, our state should get 383,750 doses. However, they won’t be coming in one big shipment.
From Pfizer, we expect 58,500 doses the week of Dec. 13th. Most of it, about 47,000 doses, will go to Maricopa County. Pima County will get about 11,000.
The following week, Dec. 20th, we expect another 70,200 doses. All 15 counties will be included in this shipment.
Finally, around Dec. 27th, we expect 83,850 doses.
Looking at Moderna, we could get the first doses the week of Dec. 20th. That will be a huge shipment of 118,800 doses. That would be followed by 52,400 doses around Dec. 27th.
We should stress, Arizona’s December vaccinations will not be for the general population. They will be for our front-line medical workers, as well as long-term care residents and staff.
Getting out all these vaccines is quite the process and will involve a lot of folks, including some from our universities. What will be the University of Arizona’s role? We’re told they are working closely with Pima County health officials right now to determine how they will help store and distribute vaccines. Here’s their statement:
“The University of Arizona is working closely with our Pima County health officials in determining our role in providing assistance to the county to store and distribute the vaccines when they become available. The State and County will determine the priorities for distribution and the University of Arizona is working on a plan to provide any support requested to ensure the vaccines are distributed to our community as effectively and safe as possible.”
-Holly J. Jensen
Vice President, Communications
