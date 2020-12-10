FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Grab your umbrella as you head out the door! Waking up to wet weather on this Thursday morning!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Rain will continue on and off throughout the afternoon before tapering off by sunset. Daytime highs will be 20 degrees cooler compared to yesterday!
TODAY: 70% rain chance with highs in the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Rain tapers off by sunset. Overnight lows will fall into the upper-30s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 70 degrees.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 70 degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
