FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Grab your umbrella as you head out the door! Waking up to wet weather on this Thursday morning!

By Jaclyn Selesky | December 10, 2020 at 3:46 AM MST - Updated December 10 at 3:46 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Rain will continue on and off throughout the afternoon before tapering off by sunset. Daytime highs will be 20 degrees cooler compared to yesterday!

TODAY: 70% rain chance with highs in the low 60s.

TONIGHT: Rain tapers off by sunset. Overnight lows will fall into the upper-30s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 70 degrees.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.