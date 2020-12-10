First phase of environmental cleanup of abandoned mines near Patagonia begins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first phase of the Upper Harshaw Creek Mines environmental cleanup began on November 16, 2020.
The project is on the northern fringe of the Patagonia Mountains along Harshaw Road, also known as Forest Road (FR) 49.
Three former mines are included in the first phase of the cleanup including the Marstellar Mine, Blue Nose Mine, and Augusta Mine. Mine waste from past mining activities will be excavated and transferred to a repository at the Marstellar Mine. Articulated haul trucks and other heavy equipment will be used on Harshaw Road to move mine waste between the mines.
Harshaw Road will remain open to the public throughout the duration of the project, however, the public should be aware of increased traffic and large trucks entering and exiting the roadway in the vicinity of the mines. Heavy equipment operations began on Nov. 30, 2020 and will continue until February 2021.
The second phase of the project is planned for October 2021.
For additional information on the area closures associated with the Upper Harshaw Creek environmental cleanup, please visit the Coronado National Forest website.
