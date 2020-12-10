Florida dog saved from alligator becomes an honorary deputy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was one of the year’s most viral videos. A Florida man pried open the jaws of an alligator to save his dog, Gunner. Now, Gunner has been honored and has his first job.
He was sworn in this week as an honorary deputy of the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. He’ll be part of a program that teaches children about water safety.
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says, “Deputy dogs is an amazing program and does amazing things. Gunner, our detective, the little dog, is safe with its homeowner and it’s just, it’s a great day.”
Sheriff Marceno also credits Gunner’s owner for saving his dog’s life. Richard Wilbanks says he just wasn’t going to let an alligator have his puppy for breakfast. He saved Gunner without ever losing his cigar.
The puppy suffered a puncture wound in his belly but is doing well after a trip to the vet.
The Sheriff encourages pet owners to be more aware about alligator dangers when walking their pets.
