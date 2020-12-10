Need help making ends meet? Here is some help available in Tucson and Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID-19 has impacted many families economically, and now during the holidays many are struggling to make ends meet.
But there is help out there, and if you live in Tucson or Pima County, you could benefit from a few programs helping those in need with rent and utility assistance.
Below is a list of programs you may want to consider while looking for help:
The City of Tucson is offering to give assistance to residents with financial struggle paying water, sewer or trash services, and whose accounts are currently delinquent due to non-payment.
Those who qualify may recieve aid up to 50% of delinquent service-related charges. Funds will be awarded on a first-come first-serve basis.
To qualify, applicants must be residents of the City of Tucson or South Tucson. Applicants must have financial hardship due to COVID-19. And applicants must self-certify that they meet household income guidelines for the past 30 days.
Follow the link above to apply.
SUBSIDY PROGRAM FOR SEWER SERVICES IN PIMA COUNTY
Single-person households and families in Pima County with monthly incomes below the poverty line could benefit from assistance to pay for sewer services.
Depending on income and household size, customers may qualify for a 25%, 50% or 75% discount on their monthly sewer fees- including the flat monthly service fee of $13.00.
To qualify, applicants must be Pima County residential sewer customers, have a water/sewer bill in their name and must meet federal poverty income guidelines.
You will need to contact the Pima County Community Action Agency at (520) 791-5443 and schedule an appointment. To see if your monthly income qualifies for the subsidy program, follow [THIS LINK] and look under the “Federal Poverty Guidelines” section.
The Primavera Foundation has contracted with the Arizona Community Action Assocation to help struggling Southwest Gas customers pay their gas-energy bills, including current and past due charges, deposits, late charges, reestablishment fees and other related costs and fees.
Households must meet income requirements at or below 200% of the poverty guideline.
Applicants will need the following documentation ready: a photo ID, proof of residence for the applicant, proof of identity for each household member, a current utility bill with Southwest Gas and supporting income documentation from the past 30 days.
To contact a resource specialist at the Primavera Foundation for this assistance, call (520) 623-5111 ext. 106.
Primavera can also provide utility deposits for electric, gas, water and home telephone services.
Those looking for utility or rental assistance through the Salvation Army can get information by calling (520) 795-9671 to schedule an appointment.
Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Did you get behind on rent because of a COVID-19 related hardship? If so, assistance may be available through the Arizona Department of Housing.
To begin completing an application, you will first need to take a program qualification self-assestment, which you can access [HERE].
Those qualified to apply will need a state-issued photo ID, a copy of a current lease and documents proving the COVID-19 crisis caused backup in rent payments.
You may be eligible for up to $2,000 per month, for multiple months if needed, and the payment goes directly to the landlord.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.