New museum will highlight Old Tucson artifacts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson may have closed down but its memory will live on.
“The public response to the closure of old Tucson has been phenomenal,” Trail Dust Town Executive Director of MOVIseum, Matt Welch said. “People didn’t want to see it happen and they have such good memories. Which we are excited about because they are going to be able to relive those memories here.”
Trail Dust Town in East Tucson is opening a new museum that will highlight Arizona’s rich film history. The “Western Film MOVIseum” will house the Bob Shelton collection that was previously on display at Old Tucson.
It will also feature costumes, artifacts, and props from movies filmed throughout the region.
“It’s important to keep the film industry alive in southern Arizona because for decades, thanks to Bob Shelton and Old Tucson, film production was number two to Hollywood. There was no greater place that film production was done,” Welch said.
Officials say the MOVIseum is actually a year in the making, as conversations about the project’s inception took place before the pandemic began.
It’s set to open in the fall of 2021, with a soft opening planned for the summer.
