New trails open along the Bighorn burn scar as Coronado National Forest crews work to reduce hazards

“Public health and safety remain our number one priority,” said CJ Woodard, Santa Catalina District Ranger. “We are reducing hazards so people can recreate safely and so that our partners and volunteer groups can safely access the burned area to help re-build and restore some of these trails. We could not have accomplished this without dedicated partners like Arizona Trails Association (ATA) and Tucson Offroad Cyclists and Activists (TORCA), who are slated to start trail work on Sunday.”