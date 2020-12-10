New trails open along the Bighorn burn scar as Coronado National Forest crews work to reduce hazards

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Coronado National Forest is taking steps to reduce hazards on designated National Forest System trails in the burn scar of the Bighorn Fire.
Forest staff completed saw work to remove leaning and fallen trees and shrubs at Mint Springs, Marshall, Aspen, Palisades, Box Camp, Upper Green Mountain, and Butterfly trails to prepare the trails for volunteers and partners to have a safe work environment to perform trail tread work as they continue efforts toward reopening trails.
“Public health and safety remain our number one priority,” said CJ Woodard, Santa Catalina District Ranger. “We are reducing hazards so people can recreate safely and so that our partners and volunteer groups can safely access the burned area to help re-build and restore some of these trails. We could not have accomplished this without dedicated partners like Arizona Trails Association (ATA) and Tucson Offroad Cyclists and Activists (TORCA), who are slated to start trail work on Sunday.”
The following trails in the Bighorn burn scar on the Santa Catalina Ranger District will reopen on Friday, December 11, 2020 per order #30-05-05-21-007
- Oracle Ridge Trail #1
- Box Camp Trail #22
- Palisades Trail #99
The Bighorn Fire closure order is set to expire on May 1, 2021. Crews continue to assess conditions on a regular basis and adjust closure orders as appropriate. Some sites or trails may reopen sooner than May if conditions dictate.
To view the latest closure order and browse recreation opportunities, visit our website, review these frequent asked questions or contact the Santa Catalina Ranger District office at (520) 749-8700.
