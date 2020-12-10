Phoenix Rising FC announces new stadium for 2021 season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Soccer fans around the Valley can look forward to seeing Phoenix Rising FC play in a new stadium next season.
Team officials announced Thursday that a planned move that will take them from south Scottsdale to an all-new permanent stadium and training complex to be built south of the Valley at Gila River Indian Community’s Wild Horse Pass.
The new facilities are expected to be ready for fans before the start of the 2021 USL season around May 1.
“Since the launch of Phoenix Rising FC in 2016, fan support has been consistently increasing,” said Phoenix Rising FC Governor Berke Bakay. “Prior to COVID-19, twenty-three consecutive matches at Casino Arizona Field were sold out due to our amazing supporters.”
Prior to selecting Wild Horse Pass for its stadium and training facility expansion, the team spent the past four years discussing possible stadium locations with many local governments including Maricopa County, Mesa, Phoenix, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Scottsdale, and Tempe.
