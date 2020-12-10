Phoenix Rising FC announces new stadium for soccer fans in 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officials with the Phoenix Rising FC (Football Club) announced Thursday that soccer fans can look forward to seeing a new stadium facility next season.
A planned move will take the Phoenix Rising FC team from south Scottsdale to an all-new permanent stadium and training complex that will be build south of the Valley, at Gila River Indian Community’s Wild Horse Pass.
The new facility is expected to be ready by May 2021. It will have increased seating capacity, improved VIP luxaries, speed entries and exits and additional training fields for athletes.
“Since the launch of Phoenix Rising FC in 2016, fan support has been consistently increasing,” said Phoenix Rising FC Governor Berke Bakay.
“Prior to COVID-19, twenty-three consecutive matches at Casino Arizona Field were sold out due to our amazing supporters. This move will immediately increase stadium seating by more than 35% and also provide room for future expansion.”
