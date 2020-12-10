Phoenix Suns Arena won’t allow fans during start of 2020-2021 season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fans won’t be allowed in the stands once the Phoenix Suns begin the 2020-2021 season. Officials made the announcement Thursday, Dec. 10, citing concerns over COVID-19.
AZ Family reports team officials said they will continue to check in local health leaders and public officials to determine the best time to welcome fans back to the Phoenix Suns Arena.
The Suns’ season tips off later this month.
