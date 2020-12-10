Pima County officials clarify emergency alert sent Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County officials are backtracking after an emergency alert caused confusion among recipients.
Sent on Wednesday, Dec. 9, the alert read: “This is a Pima County Public Health Advisory. COVID-19 transmission is HIGH and hospitals are at capacity. Stay home if you can, especially if you’re sick, and wear a mask when out in public. Details at pima.gov/covid19advisory”
On Friday, Dec. 4, the Board of Supervisors issued a countywide mask mandate in the hopes of curbing the spread of COVID-19. The health department also issued a public health advisory urging people to abide by the voluntary countywide curfew and shelter-in-place order.
However, Pima County is now saying members of the public and news outlets misunderstood what they were attempting to communicate when saying hospitals were “at capacity.” On Thursday, Dec. 10, county officials released a series of tweets attempting to correct their wording of the emergency alert.
“The intent was to call more attention to the Health Advisory. The Health Department asked that we also let people know the county’s hospitals are having to use the state surge line and implement their own surge plans to deal with the volume of patients. We in the Communications Office shortened that for the brief emergency alert we sent to say hospitals were ‘at capacity,’” officials said in a tweet.
In further tweets, officials clarify that Pima County hospitals are not at capacity. They say hospitals are using the Arizona surge line to manage patient loads, especially COVID-19 patients.
Officials say while resources are limited, those needing medical assistance can visit Pima County hospitals and will be treated.
The full thread of tweets can be found below.
