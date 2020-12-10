Tucson Mayor Regina Romero picked to be member of 2020 electoral college

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Monday, December 14th, the Electoral College will cast their votes for the President of the United States.
This year, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is stepping into the role as one of the state’s electors.
“I am really privileged and I’m very happy to be able to cast my vote,” said Mayor Romero. “To me it’s about certifying a hard-fought election.”
But with 2 weeks until inauguration, some lawmakers have not acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
However, the chances of changing the outcome are growing slim. Mayor Romero said she won’t pay attention to those trying to sway her vote.
“I do not pay attention to either emails or people trying to persuade either side. There are very clear directives and law on how we are supposed to vote,” said Romero.
In Arizona, it’s practically impossible to do so. State law states electors must vote for the candidate who received the most votes.
“It makes it sort of automatic between the November election and the electoral college vote,” said University of Arizona School of Government and Public Policy Professor Dr. Barbra Norrander.
Norrander, who focuses on American politics, said even in the past so called “faithless electors” – those change their electoral vote— hardly have any sway. Electors are picked specifically for their ties and their unlikeliness to change pace.
“These are people who are loyal to the political party, worked for the political party, and that’s why they were chosen to be the elector and you really don’t see them defecting on their own,” said Norrander.
Norrander said the only “Hail Mary” left for a possible change is when the House and Senate meet to count the votes on January 6th and declare a winner.
“You need to have at least one person from the House and one person from the Senate to call for question on the vote in a particular state,” said Norrander.
If this happens, the House and Senate must agree on a decision. But with a Democratic controlled House and Republican controlled Senate, that outcome is unlikely as well.
