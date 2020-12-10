UAPD searching for credit card burglary subjects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Police Department is asking for public assistance in their search of two male subjects connected to a vehicle burglary incident on-campus last month.
On Nov. 27, UAPD officers repsonded to Lot #6097 in the 1600 block of East 6th Street in refernce to a burglary call.
Among other items, a victim reported a missing credit card which was then used at the Burligton at El Con Mall in Tucson the same day.
UAPD is actively investigating this incident, and is looking for two men believed to have important information in relation to the crime.
The first is an Hispanic male, thin built, with a goatee and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm. The second is described as an Hispanic male, medium built, with dark wavy hair and shaved sides.
Officers are also searching for a vehicle of interest, a two-door Dodge Challenger with matte grey primer.
Anyone with information should contact UAPD at (520) 449-1454
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.