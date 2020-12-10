Walgreens accepting donations during drive to benefit Banner Health hospital workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Walgreens has partnered with the Banner Health Foundation to collect donations for hospital workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
From Dec. 14 to 27, Walgreens shoppers can purchase and donate products in-store that will go directly to Banner Health hospital teams to provide a bit of comfort, relief and nourishment as they continue battling the virus and caring for our sickest patients.
Items being requested include:
- Travel-size gentle skin care products such as cleanser, moisturizer, lotion, and anti-chafe to soothe the discomfort and irritation of PPE contact with skin and frequent hand-washing
- Toothpaste and hygiene products for those working long shifts, often overnight
- Mints, gum, candy, chocolate treats, protein bars, granola bars and other grab-and-go snacks
- Bottled water and other beverages
Specially marked bins are available in each store to collect donated products, which will be sorted by community volunteers and delivered to Banner Health hospitals.
“With a nationwide shortage of trained professionals to care for the surge of COVID-19 patients in Arizona and across the country, healthy and able frontline hospital staff are working round the clock—making great personal sacrifices,” said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Chief Clinical Officer for Banner Health. “We are so thankful to Walgreens and our community for stepping up to provide these comforting products to our teams. Not only do these items provide convenience and relief during long shifts, they also serve as a reminder that the community appreciates their sacrifice.”
To make a monetary contribution to keep these rooms stocked beyond December, visit http://give.bannerhealth.com/coronavirus and choose Respite Rooms from the gift designation menu.
