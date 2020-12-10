Woman arrested for setting fire to home after eviction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Mohave County woman is behind bars for multiple felonies after she set fire to a home she was evicted from.
The incident happened Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Dolan Springs where deputies with the county sheriff’s office said the moments leading up to the fire were caught on security camera, according to a report by AZ Family.
The suspect and homeowner’s niece, 29-year-old Sabrina Lynn Nulsen, was caught on surveillance video at the house just moments before it caught fire. AZ Family reports the fire destroyed the home and caused about $90,000 in damages.
Nulsen arrested as she walked down the street three miles away, AZ Family reports, and was booked into the county jail for arson, first-degree criminal trespassing, and criminal damage, all felonies.
