Cardinals to play last two home games without fans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country, the Arizona Cardinals won’t allow fans in the stadium for the last two home games of the season.
The team made the announcement Friday, Dec. 11, based on guidance from the Arizona Department of Health Services, AZ Family reports.
Last week, the team hosted the Los Angeles Rams with limited fans in seats. The Dec. 26 game against San Francisco will conclude the team’s regular-season home games.
