Doctors call for Gov. Ducey to strengthen COVID-19 protocols

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With another 6,000 plus confirmed coronavirus cases, physicians from across Arizona are calling for Governor Doug Ducey to implements a statewide mask mandate and limit sporting events.
“As physicians, we urge Gov. Doug Ducey to act now to protect Arizonans and stop dragging his feet because months of delay have only allowed the pandemic to get worse,” said Dr. Susan Hughes, MD, a family medicine specialist in Scottsdale.
In a virtual meeting, the doctors demanded Ducey implemented the following protocols:
- Require all Arizonans to wear a mask in public to reduce person-to-person transmission
- Limit the size of gatherings to maximize social distancing, including restricting sports events
- Implement a stay-at-home order as a potential next step to further reduce community spread
“We’re running out of the human and material resources we need to give Arizonans the care and treatment they deserve,” said Dr. Sheetal Chhaya, DO, a rheumatology specialist in Phoenix. “Gov. Ducey needs to know that Arizona is at a tipping point. Other states that took action in the face of this latest pandemic wave are stabilizing their numbers, holding outbreaks in check and saving lives.”
According to a news release, hospitals are nearing a breaking point of their capacity to care for patience as some ICU’s and other resources reach 90 percent and more. One hospital system, interviewed by AZ Family estimates it will reach full capacity early next week and hit 125 percent on Dec. 18.
“Arizona needs real solutions and leadership during a deadly pandemic, yet our elected leaders are indulging in sideshows and political stunts instead,” Dr. Harrel said. “Many of our patients are seeing their lives devastated and they deserve so much more.”
To watch the virtual meeting of physicians, visit the Committee to Protect Medicare YouTube page.
