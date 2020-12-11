Election results cause rift between Gov. Ducey and President Trump

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey spent much of Donald Trump’s presidency trying not to provoke confrontation with the president or his fervent defenders. He almost made it through.
But when state law required Ducey to certify Arizona’s presidential election results and sign off on Trump’s defeat last week, four years of loyalty wasn’t enough to protect him from the president. “Republicans will long remember!,” Trump tweeted in anger at the governor.
Since then, the episode has spiraled into a public and politically damaging dispute between Ducey and influential Trump loyalists in his own party.
Ducey is one of two GOP governors who have faced Trump backlash after certifying Biden’s win in their states. GOP Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia also signed off on Trump’s loss and refused to endorse Trump’s attempts to overturn the results. Trump has lashed out in response.
