Eviction moratorium and unemployment benefits ending soon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the federal eviction moratorium and pandemic unemployment assistance benefits all coming to an end at the same time, millions of Americans don’t know where to turn.
Right now, nearly 206,000 Arizonans are relying on the CARES Act unemployment benefits to sustain themselves. However, those benefits are set to expire on Saturday, Dec. 26, leaving thousands like Brian Penny in limbo.
“Again I am in the same place I was in March, not knowing if I’ll be able to pay my rent,” Penny said.
With the eviction moratorium also expiring, we could see homelessness spike across the state on Jan. 1st.
“How am I suppose to get through Christmas wondering if I’m even going to have a roof over my head,” Penny said.
For him, the holiday season just feels like a ticking bomb.
“I keep opening my front door every day like ‘is today the day I am going to get evicted?’” he added.
Pima County Constable Joe Ferguson said the situation is only getting worse.
“Pima County and the City of Tucson were helping with eviction prevention funds which numbered in millions of dollars, but they are all dried up and are no longer available,” Ferguson said.
He says on average 250 eviction notices are served daily across the county regardless of the moratorium.
“The CDC moratorium comes with some strict guidelines so what we have seen is landlords are taking those tenants who have signed the CDC form to court and are convincing judges they are not complying with those guidelines,” Ferguson said.
Feeling hopeless, Penny is asking state and local leaders to step in.
“There’s nothing that we can do as a tenant in Arizona,” he said. “I can file a civil case but I can’t even pay my rent how am I going to afford an attorney?”
Below are a few non-profits that will be offering rental assistance next month:
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.