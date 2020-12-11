FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Back to our regularly scheduled programming! Dry and sunny weather returns just in time for the weekend.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Seasonably cool mornings and warmer daytime highs move in through the weekend. Dry air returns. Another storm system passes north of our area next week. It will bring breezy to gusty winds while keeping our temperatures near normal.
TODAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid-30s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with a high near 70 degrees.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high in the mid 60s degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees.
