First coronavirus vaccine doses arrive in Arizona next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be on the way soon. Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ says we expect them to arrive between Monday and Wednesday.
She says these will be for health care workers in Maricopa and Pima Counties. Once we get them, she says they will be administered within a day or two.
“We’re looking to start vaccinating middle to end of next week,” she said.
Another big update is on the total number of doses our state will receive for this first round. It was 383,750 for the month of December from both Pfizer and Moderna; however, now she’s saying our number is higher.
“We’ve gotten more information on our vaccine allocation. So, based on our current information, we’re expected to receive a total of 384,350 doses,” said Dr. Christ.
We also know not everyone will opt to get the vaccine in the first group. So, if there is a surplus of doses the plan is to gradually move into the next priority group.
She says, for example, if Phase 1A appointments aren’t all filling up, they don’t want to leave appointments on the table.
“Think of it like an airplane,” she said. “You’ve got a confirmation, you’ve got a ticket, as there are available seats, they’ll put on standby passengers.”
The doses arriving after next week and through the end of December will go to all 15 counties. They will be for front-line health care workers as well as long-term care residents and staff.
