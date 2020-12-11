Fry’s grocery stores in Arizona will have COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fry’s Food and Drug stores across Arizona will be one of many to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine at 123 of their pharmacies.
Kroger, which is the parent company of Fry’s, announced on Friday they partnered with the Arizona Department of Health Services and the federal government to carry the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
Fry’s has offered rapid antibody testing, and at-home or in-clinic free coronavirus testing.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.