Fry’s grocery stores in Arizona will have COVID-19 vaccine

By Shelby Trahan | December 11, 2020 at 12:05 PM MST - Updated December 11 at 12:05 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fry’s Food and Drug stores across Arizona will be one of many to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine at 123 of their pharmacies.

Kroger, which is the parent company of Fry’s, announced on Friday they partnered with the Arizona Department of Health Services and the federal government to carry the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

Fry’s has offered rapid antibody testing, and at-home or in-clinic free coronavirus testing.

