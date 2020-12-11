Hanukkah celebrations bring light during the darkness of the pandemic

“The story of Hanukkah is really the story of strength, hope and miracles,” said Todd Rockoff, the President and CEO of the JCC. “Many years ago, in the Time of the Temple, there was only enough oil to last for one night. The miracle of Hanukkah is the oil lasted for eight nights. So, for the next eight nights, we will add more and more lights to the hanukkiah. At this dark time; both as life is getting darker in the evening and as the pandemic is wearing going on, it’s really a gift to be able to add light to the skylight here.”