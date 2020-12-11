Hanukkah celebrations bring light during the darkness of the pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We could all use a bit of light these days. So, on the first night of Hanukkah, rabbis and members of the local Jewish community shared a message of hope.
Thursday night, songs and blessings filled the sculpture garden at the Tucson Jewish Community Center (JCC). Normally, many families would gather to watch the lighting of the first candle at sunset. This year, less than a dozen JCC leaders were part of the ceremony that was streamed live on Facebook.
“The story of Hanukkah is really the story of strength, hope and miracles,” said Todd Rockoff, the President and CEO of the JCC. “Many years ago, in the Time of the Temple, there was only enough oil to last for one night. The miracle of Hanukkah is the oil lasted for eight nights. So, for the next eight nights, we will add more and more lights to the hanukkiah. At this dark time; both as life is getting darker in the evening and as the pandemic is wearing going on, it’s really a gift to be able to add light to the skylight here.”
“Hanukkah is the perfect holiday to celebrate at home because you don’t need the synagogue or any center, you can simply sit at home and light a candle each night of the holiday,” said Chabad Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin.
Each year, Chabad Tucson organizes a big Menorah Lighting ceremony near Tucson City Hall. However, this year, a menorah was lit at the synagogue on 4th Street and Tucson Boulevard with only a few in attendance.
Rabbi Ceitlin says they are encouraging people to celebrate safely. So, Chabad Tucson is giving out car menorahs and Hanukkah kits for people to take home. To receive one, email info@ChabadTucson.com.
“Holidays offer us a chance to pick up from our mundane life,” he said. “But more than just a mundane life, from a troubled moment, or a troubled month or months. If you allow it to uplift you, it can continue on. We will get through this and there will be better days coming up.”
Chabad Tucson is organizing a drive-in celebration. Starting at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13th, people can park outside the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley to watch the lighting of a giant menorah. A fire and glow show is also planned. For more information, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.