Healthcare leaders send letter to public, urging masks, social distancing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13)- Friday, health care providers and emergency responders across Pima County are coming together to urge the public to take COVID-19 precautions before the healthcare system becomes overwhelmed.
In a letter that starts, “To the people of Pima County,” officials from multiple hospitals, fire districts and the county are begging the community to mask up, keep distance and avoid large gatherings. The group addressed the letter at a news conference Friday.
“It has been a pretty critical period of time for us, and we are concerned about what’s coming,” said Judy Rich, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tucson Medical Center.
The Pima County Health Department said as of Friday morning, about 7 ICU beds were available—a metric that fluctuates constantly. They said the whole healthcare system in strain and forces patients to be transferred out of the county.
“We are seeing a lack of beds in Pima County, causing us to now take the patients from Pima County up to Maricopa County,” said Jackie Evans, Regional Director, American Medical Response.
The letter reads in part, “We are witnessing a dramatic spike of virus transmission. Please, for you, your family and your community, do your part this month to stop the spread.” Officials were pleading to show how dire the situation is.
“We have less than two percent (of) ICU beds available and staffed. I don’t know how else to say that,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County Chief Medical Officer. “If you are in a horrible car crash with a bunch of cars, you are going to be transported out of Tucson.”
They hope people will take these precautionary measures more seriously, so triage and crisis standards of care won’t have to be put in place.
“(Crisis standards of care) means that people would not get what any of us would consider to be a traditional standard of care,” said Dr. Gordan Carr, Chief Medical Officer, Banner – University Medicine. “It means things like patients per caregiver…it means things like patients receiving care in alternate care sites.”
The letter was signed by 26 officials representing more than a dozen different agencies and hospitals.
