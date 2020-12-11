Jim Click announces Millions for Tucson raffle winners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A nearly ten-month fundraising program is coming to an end today. For more than a decade Tucson-area automotive dealer Jim Click has sponsored the “Millions for Tucson Raffle.”
While the coronavirus pandemic posed new challenges for the event, Millions for Tucson raised over $1 million for nearly 300 participating charities in Southern Arizona. According to a news release, the community focus event has collectively raised more than $9 million for local Tucson-area non-profits.
“The Click family is overwhelmed by the generosity expressed by our fellow Tucsonans and Southern Arizonans to the participating charities, especially during this challenging year,” said Click. “In a time of real hardship for our community, our nation, and the world, folks stepped up to the plate, gave generously through the purchase of raffle tickets, and helped our local charities who in turn gave of themselves to those in need in our city and throughout Southern Arizona.
Today [Dec. 11], Click announced the winners of a brand new Ford 2020 F-150 Platinum as the first prize, two round-trip, first-class airplane tickets to anywhere in the world (restrictions apply) as the second prize, and $5,000 in cash as the third prize.
In a virtual live drawing, winners were chosen in order from third to first.
3. Yadira Tiznado, Tucson - $5,000 in cash (ticket sold by Our Lady Queen of All Saints, Tucson)
2. Melinda Correll, Tucson - two plane tickets (ticket sold by Spay and Neuter Solutions of Tucson)
1. Doug and Deb Justus of Twinsburg, Ohio - a 2020 Ford F-150 Platinum (valued at $63,410) (ticket sold by American Cancer Society in Arizona)
Click placed personal telephone calls to the winners.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.