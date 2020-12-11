Pima County task force issues recommendations on homelesness and eviction prevention

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the CDC’s moratoreum on evictions ending at the end of the year, many are worrying about their housing situations in 2021.
In an effort to find solutions, Pima County made a Task Force in charge of developing recommendations to reduce evictions and promote economic stability for individuals and familes impacted by the pandemic.
On Dec. 11th 2020, County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sent those recommendations to the Pima County Board of Supervisors. The Task Force divided them into five primary categories:
1. Preventing evictions.
2. Mitigating the consequences of evictions and housing insecurity.
3. Increasing affordable housing.
4. Improving the delivery of Judicial Services.
5. Research and evaluation.
The Task Force’s main recommendation is to prevent evictions by ensuring the county has adequate funding for rental assistance.
“Approximately 96 percent of evictions are filed for non-payment of rent,” read the memo to the board. “If individuals can receive rental assistance through the economic recovery, evictions will be significantly reduced and forclosures avoided.”
Huckleberry says the county plans to use an additional $3 million in rental assistance in the new calander year, and since August- Pima County has received and distributed over $9.8 million in rental assistance to those most economically impacted.
Below is the entire memo and recommendations from the Eviction and Homelesness Prevention Task Force:
