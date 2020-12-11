Rent and utility assistance available for those in need

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The pandemic has caused economic hardship for many families this year. The Primavera Foundation and Salvation Army are working to keep up with the high demand from people struggling to pay bills this holiday season.
“There are more people than we are able to get back to,” said Emma Hockenberg, the Homelessness Intervention & Prevention Program Manager at the Primavera Foundation. “We have so many referrals coming in.”
The Salvation Army is seeing many people show up with extremely high bills.
“Instead of me seeing clients with $200 bills, they have $2000 bills instead because they haven’t paid since March or April,” said Nicole Cruz, the Family Services Program Coordinator at the Salvation Army.
She said getting through all the requests is challenging, however they do have plenty of funding to help those in need.
“I’m seeing a whole lot of new people coming through our organization that never in a million years thought they’d be in a situation like this,” Cruz said.
Both organizations are helping with utility bills from Southwest Gas, TEP and offering rental assistance. The Primavera Foundation is also providing eviction prevention.
“The people we have helped is really impactful and we have saved them from eviction and kept them safe and that’s huge,” Hockenberg said.
Conact the Salvation Army at (520) 795-9671 or the Primavera Foundation at (520) 882-5383 with extension 121 to reach the housing specialist. The Primavera Foundation has a drop-in center open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 811 South 6th Ave. Find more programs offering rent and utility assistance, here.
