Sahuarita schools to continue remote learning 2 weeks after winter break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to a statement released on Dec. 11th, students attending schools in the Sahuarita School District will continue with remote learning for at least two more weeks after the end of winter break.
The school district’s Early Childhood Center and the LINK Program will also be closed Jan. 4th through the 15th.
“This decision was based on the current public health metrics, counsel from corresponding authorities, and evaluation of our local situation,” read the statement. “Community spread and corresponding numbers have risen. Projections indicate that this trend may persist and the Pima County metrics will be in the ‘red zone’ for a second week.”
The district plans to have all students return to onsite hybrid-learning by Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. But only if health metrics, the public health council and local considerations indiciate safety to do so.
Kindergarten-8th grade students will remain in hybrid learning for the balance of the semester, which ends on Dec. 17, 2020.
