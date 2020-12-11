Some Chandler-area teachers stage sickout in protest of in-person learning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A group of teachers in the Chandler Unified School District staged a sickout Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 to protest the school board’s decision to stay with in-person learning as the state sees more cases of COVID-19.
In response, the Chandler Education Association’s executive board released a statement, stating that it didn’t promote the sickout but did urge state leaders to implement a state-wide mask mandate, according to a report from AZ Family.
This comes after the district governing board voted Wednesday, Dec. 9 to stay with in-person learning five days a week, without hybrid or virtual options.
