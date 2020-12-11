Southern Arizonans gather to urge Gov. Ducey to extend eviction moratorium

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizonans gathered Thursday afternoon, calling for the eviction moratorium to be extended as the federal assistance will run out in January.
Together, the groups The Barrio Neighborhood Coalition, Pima Area Labor Federation, Peoples Defense Initiative Tucson Tenants Union, Represent Me AZ, Jobs with Justice, Casa Maria, and Flowers & Bullets- put on the rally.
Attending was Kathy Duarte-Grijalva, a single mom who contracted COVID and was out of work for 2 months. Now, she’s trying to make up for rent while the eviction moratorium deadline looms.
“I’m looking at a month and a half now. December, another month added to that of being behind,” said Duarte-Grijalva
Salon owner Joanne Jackson is another face of those affected by the pandemic. She works two jobs to try and make up for the months lost while closed down. Still, she and many others worry about their future after January.
“We’re in the middle of a storm right now—the utility companies the moratorium people not being evicted has been an umbrella for us to help shelter us, to help up now is not the time to take that away,” said Jackson.
It’s why they’re both were attending Thursday, urging Governor Ducey to step in.
“They just need time. They need time to catch up on their bills they need time to find a new job,” said Event organizer Roxanna Valenzuela with Casa Maria.
Valenzuela said they’re not asking for the money to go to the tenants but to the landlords who are also hurting, in order to keep them from having to charge rent.
“We know they also need to survive and the money’s there and the money should be going to them,” said Valenzuela.
Governor Ducey’s Communications Director, CJ Karamargin, said the governor does not have plans to do extend the moratorium. He said it’s a federal issue and that Congress needs to act.
“Our focus is to award the remaining assistance to renters and property owners as soon as possible. This work is expected to be done very soon. We continue to evaluate our options to ensure Arizonans continue to have safe and reliable housing,” added Karamargin.
But Valenzuela isn’t letting up pressure.
“The holidays are coming they don’t need one more thing to worry about,” said Valenzuela.
They have started a petition, view it here:
Additional information from the Governor’s office:
Arizona issued its first executive order postponing eviction action orders in late March, and in July the Governor extended the order through the month of October. In September, the CDC issued an order that halted evictions through the end of the year. At the same time, we’ve provided a total of $17M in funding for rental assistance for tenants and landlords through the Arizona Department of Housing’s Rental Assistance Program and the Rental Property Owner Preservation Fund.
To date:
- The Arizona Department of Housing has assisted 5,393 households through its program, providing $4.3M thus far with $2.7M still available.
- The Rental Property Owner Preservation Fund has assisted 831 property owners to date, awarding a total of $9.9M with about $100k remaining.
- 100% of small property owner applicants have been awarded first, while the remaining available funds are allocated to large property owners.
- Saff are processing remaining applications to send out dollars as quickly as possible.
