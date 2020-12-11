Sundevils lead Wildcats at halftime

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The second quarter of the game began with ASU leading the University of Arizona 21-0.
ASU did not stop. The Sundevils quickly added 6 points thanks to a touchdown and field goal, bringing the score to 28-0.
And ASU had more in store against the Wildcats. With just about 5 minutes left in the second quarter, the Sundevils continued their streak and brought the score up to 37, and then again up to 42.
The Wildcats finally scored their first points of the game, thanks to Michael Wiley’s third touchdown of the season.
And the Sundevils took halftime 42-7.
FIRST QUARTER UPDATE
Ending the first quarter, the Sundevils led the game against the Wildcats 21-0.
