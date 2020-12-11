UPDATE: Tucson police clear ‘barricade situation’ at south-side apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department said a barricade situation on the city’s south side has been cleared.
Investigators said at around noon Friday, Dec. 11, officers responded to a domestic dispute that escalated to a barricade situation at 6200 S. Campbell Ave., near Valencia Road and Bilby Road.
Authorities said there were no hostages involved but they thought the suspect might be armed. However, when they entered the apartment, it was empty. Nearby apartments were evacuated as officers investigated the scene.
