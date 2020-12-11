Tucson police make an arrest in January homicide investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuscon Police have arrested two people in connection with the death of 45-year-old Luis A. Diaz.
In January, Diaz died in a car fire on the 3400 block of E. 34th St. Detectives with the Tucson Police Violent Crimes Section started the investigation and quickly classified the incident as a suspicious death.
According to a Facebook post, investigators used evidence collected at the scene to find enough probable cause to arrest 46-year-old Eric Batain and 38-year-old Cedric Christopher.
Batain and Christopher were arrested earlier this week and both were booked into Pima County Jail for one count of first degree murder.
