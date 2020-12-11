UA “Freezer Farm” equip to hold COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - You’ve heard of the animal farm, but what about a freezer farm.
The University of Arizona announced on Friday, Dec. 11 they have an ultracold storage facility with the capacity to store more than 1.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a news release, the “freezer farm” includes eight storage freezers that can hold the first vaccines expected to be available in the U.S.
Seven of the freezers are ultracold freezers that operate at minus 80 degrees Celsius, one at minus 20 degrees Celsius, and another two freezers have been ordered.
“This freezer farm plugs directly into the existing infrastructure of a long-standing, proven relationship between basic science and clinical research,” University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins said. “By providing this facility, we are continuing to do what we have been doing throughout this pandemic – leveraging the unparalleled, diverse, and creative strengths we have at this university to serve our community and distribute aid whenever possible.”
Arizona is expected to receive one of the first shipments of the vaccine as early as next week.
Officials say the UArizona freezer farm will be closely monitored by trained personnel.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.