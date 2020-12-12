Amphi students shifting to full remote learning after winter break

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Amphi School Superintendent Todd Jaeger, students will shift to a “Remote by Necessity” learning model after returning from winter break.
Jaeger sent a letter out to families on Saturday, Dec. 12th, saying leaders in Pima County anticipate health metrics will shift to a point where moving back to virtual settings will be advised.
Based on current data, experts expect all three metrics will reach the RED level for a second week on Dec. 17th. Dr. Garcia recommends schools to return to full remote learning by that time.
“We anticipate we may be able to move back to the hybrid model on Jan. 19th,” said Pima County Chief Medical Officer Francisco Garcia. “Health experts believe that it is possible for the metrics to support hybrid learning again in this timeframe.”
But the date is not written in stone. Jaeger says when conditions permit it, Amphi will resume in-person hybrid learning.
“One thing that is very important to know is that even with the rising COVID-19 cases, schools remain safe,” said the superintendent. “Nonetheless, it seems that we have reached a critical mass in our pandemic situation which compels school closures again to protect the health of our students, staff and the entire community.”
Remote classes resume across Amphi schools on Jan. 4th, 2021.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.