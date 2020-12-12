FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow for the White Mountains, dry for the rest of us.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A system passing through the Four Corners region will bring a chance for snow showers in the White Mountains with an inch or so of accumulation possible through tomorrow morning. Meanwhile, Tucson is looking dry and sunny with generally seasonal temperatures throughout the week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the upper 30s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with a high in the low 60s degrees.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs near 70 degrees.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
