Group of 7,000 Arizona healthcare workers urge governor to take additional mitigation measures

“My patient population is largely lower socioeconomic income in South Tucson,” Harrel said. “What we are seeing is multi-generational households that are being really hit by the virus. I had one family where there were three members of that family in the ICU at one time. The two parents died. The son who was in his 30s, he fortunately did survive, but he has major disabilities; he has other long term health consequences from this.”