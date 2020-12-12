One adult hospitalized after pedestrian collison south of dowtown

One adult hospitalized after pedestrian collison south of dowtown
Crime scene (generic). (Source: NOPD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | December 11, 2020 at 10:18 PM MST - Updated December 11 at 10:18 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Dec. 11th before 10 p.m., officers with the Tucson Police Department were on scene at a pedestrian collision just south of downtown Tucson.

Reports say the incident took place in the area of 22nd Street between 4th and 5th Avenues.

There is not a lot of information, but TPD confirmed one adult was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will have more details when updates are available.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.