One adult hospitalized after pedestrian collison south of dowtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Dec. 11th before 10 p.m., officers with the Tucson Police Department were on scene at a pedestrian collision just south of downtown Tucson.
Reports say the incident took place in the area of 22nd Street between 4th and 5th Avenues.
There is not a lot of information, but TPD confirmed one adult was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
