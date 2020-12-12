Some “unknowns” as COVID vaccine begins rolling out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in Arizona this coming week. Researchers said the vaccine is very effective, but as it begins rolling out, there are still questions that even the experts don’t have the answers to.
“By far this is the biggest project we’ve been involved in and I hope nothing comes close to topping this in the future to be honest with you,” said Dr. John McGettigan, principal investigator, at Quality of Life Medical and Research Center.
The clinic is one of the top COVID clinical trials sites in the country. The site just finished the Moderna trial.
“Most people or almost all people so far in the Moderna one, nobody that’s gotten the virus that had the vaccine, has had any significant illness from it,” he said.
Signs the vaccine is working, however the length of time a person has immunity to the virus is still in question.
“The thing we don’t know is how long these vaccines are going to last. Whether we need boosters. Whether it’s going to be something like the flu. There’s talk of it mutating and we’ve heard it has mutated,” Dr. McGettigan said.
Some trial participants experienced arm redness, fatigue or headaches. Reactions that Dr. McGettigan says are signs of an immune response. Researchers are working to learn if the intensity of a person’s reaction correlates to the strength of their immunity.
“We don’t know yet for sure whether that’s an indication of how much protection you get,” he said. “The bigger the reaction, some people say the more protected you’re going to be.”
The clinic is now enrolling for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials and is mainly looking for people from diverse ethnic backgrounds to participate.
“That has been a challenge for all research to get a good variety of people that represent the community and the United States,” he said.
Call 520-589-4759 if you’re interested in participating.
