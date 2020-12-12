Tanque Verde schools returning to full remote learning Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Dec. 12th, officials with the Tanque Verde Unified School District announced its students will be fully returning to remote learning by Monday, Dec. 14th.
This as other school districts join the effort to help mitigate the recent spikes of COVID-19 across the state. The COVID Tracking Project even says Arizona has the worst rate of virus spread in the country.
In a special meeting Saturday, the district’s governing board voted to ensure the safety of staff and students by moving to 100% remote instruction. And the board encourages families to keep their kids at home next week, as experts predict another record in COVID-infections across the state and county.
“The district will resume with school as 100% fully online remote instruction after Winter Break and until further guidance is received from the Pima County Health Department,” read the announcement. “Limited supervision on previously scheduled hybrid days will be provided for students who do not have any other options available to them during the week of December 14th to December 17th.”
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.